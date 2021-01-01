Small Custom Printed Rolling Tray – Quick Print
About this product
These custom metal rolling trays have a solid tin construction keeps things light and sturdy so no crumb goes to waste. Its matte black surface makes it the perfect showcase for vivid branding with your logo. We can quickly print up to two colors on these trays.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.
