Custom Silicone Dab Mat 4″x3″
About this product
These custom 4″x3″ silicone dab mats provide a clean non-stick surface for your dabs, concentrates, and tools. They are made from a high-end medical grade food-safe silicone and are heat resistant. Works great with all forms of cannabis extracts. The interior weave makes these dab mats extremely durable and will prevent damage to the surface you use it on. Add your logo to put your brand in front of your clients ever time they dab!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
