 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Custom USB Plasma Arc Lighter

Custom USB Plasma Arc Lighter

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom USB Plasma Arc Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom USB Plasma Arc Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom USB Plasma Arc Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom USB Plasma Arc Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom USB Plasma Arc Lighter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

There’s nothing to refill and no flints to replace. Not even the wind can stop you. Just charge it up with the included USB cord and you’ve got about 500 uses ready to go at the push of a button. Great for smoke shops, dispensaries, giveaways, and corporate gifts.

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review