 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. V12 Plus Glass Twist Blunt

V12 Plus Glass Twist Blunt

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Pipes V12 Plus Glass Twist Blunt
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Pipes V12 Plus Glass Twist Blunt
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Pipes V12 Plus Glass Twist Blunt

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This newly designed V12 Plus glass blunt is going to take smoking to a whole new level! No more papers! No more burning your fingers or waisting the end of your blunt! Just add up to 1.5 grams of anything you would like and light it. Once finished, you can twist the ash out and reload and keep on going. No more paper, mess, or time wasted on rolling! Just fill quickly twist and smoke!

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review