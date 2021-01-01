Custom Vape Lanyard with Silicone Ring
Add your logo to our custom lanyard vape holders! Perfect for holding many sized vapes and putting your logo right in front of your customers! Comes with a stretchy yet firm silicone ring that provides a tight hold. We can print sublimation or screen print to ensure you get the highest quality print. The silicone ring is 8mm.
