Custom Wrapped BIC Lighters
by Cannabis PromotionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
BIC lighters are the most trusted lighter in the world and last up to 3,000 lights. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions per lighter! Custom BIC J26 Maxi Classic Pocket Lighter Features: Americas #1 Lighter* Comes with a fully customizable digital wrap 360-degree full-color print around the entire BIC lighter Child-resistant; Safe and reliable, 100% Quality Inspected Up to 2 times the lights vs. the next full size leading brand BIC J26 Maxi Lighter Every BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.