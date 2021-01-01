 Loading…

Full Custom Printed Rolling Trays – Medium

by Cannabis Promotions

Cannabis Promotions Smoking Rolling Trays Full Custom Printed Rolling Trays – Medium
About this product

Add your logo to these sturdy tin rolling trays! It is the best way to keep your brand in front of your customers, every time they roll. The print on top is fully customizable and we can print as many colors as you want. We print these custom trays as we make them so the logo will never scratch off!

About this brand

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

