Pre-Rolled Cones – 1 1/4 size 83 MM

by Cannabis Promotions

Add your logo to our custom rice or unbleached paper cones. With these, you can quickly and easily add your ground flower for a slow-burning experience. This will literally put your brand in front of your client’s fingertips every time they smoke.

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

