Pre-Rolled Cones – King Size – 109MM
About this product
Add your logo to our custom rice or unbleached paper cones. With these, you can quickly and easily add your ground flower for a slow-burning experience. This will literally put your brand in front of your client’s fingertips every time they smoke. These are king size cones and can be made with pure rice and unbleached papers.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
