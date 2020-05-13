 Loading…

Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 2oz

by Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers

$5.00MSRP

Cannabolish completely removes smoke odors using a safe, natural blend of water and plant oils - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances. Take this smaller bottle of Cannabolish Spray wherever you go. Toss one in your purse, backpack, luggage, or car for on-the-go odor control. - Neutralizes odor molecules in seconds, doesn't cover them up - Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils - No harsh chemicals, synthetic perfumes, alcohol, or phthalates - Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet - Non-aerosol, biodegradable spray and recyclable packaging

For chronic smoke odor issues, reach for Cannabolish, the plant-based cannabis odor remover made with natural ingredients. It's scientifically tailored to safely and effectively destroy smoke odor molecules. Cannabolish is made from natural plant oils and water (a blend we've perfected over 30 years), absorbing and removing odors without toxic ingredients. It's safe to use around animals and people, in large or small spaces, as often as you need it.

Wed May 13 2020
M........A
I have these stashed in my car and my bag. Perfect for a quick spray before I head out the door too.
Wed Apr 01 2020
K........I
Of all of the Cannabolish products, this is my favorite. It is my go to. It is the perfect size to take with me and to stash all over the house. I recommend buying a few. I love that it is all natural and still so effective.