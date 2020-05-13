Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 8oz
$12.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Cannabolish completely removes smoke odors using a safe, natural blend of water and plant oils - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances. - Neutralizes odor molecules in seconds, doesn't cover them up - Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils - No harsh chemicals, synthetic perfumes, alcohol, or phthalates - Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet - Non-aerosol, biodegradable spray and recyclable packaging