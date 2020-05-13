 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 8oz

Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 8oz

by Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers Smoking Smoking Accessories Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 8oz
Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers Smoking Smoking Accessories Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 8oz
Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers Smoking Smoking Accessories Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 8oz
Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers Smoking Smoking Accessories Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 8oz

$12.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Cannabolish completely removes smoke odors using a safe, natural blend of water and plant oils - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances. - Neutralizes odor molecules in seconds, doesn't cover them up - Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils - No harsh chemicals, synthetic perfumes, alcohol, or phthalates - Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet - Non-aerosol, biodegradable spray and recyclable packaging

About this brand

Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers Logo
For chronic smoke odor issues, reach for Cannabolish, the plant-based cannabis odor remover made with natural ingredients. It's scientifically tailored to safely and effectively destroy smoke odor molecules. Cannabolish is made from natural plant oils and water (a blend we've perfected over 30 years), absorbing and removing odors without toxic ingredients. It's safe to use around animals and people, in large or small spaces, as often as you need it.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Wed May 13 2020
M........A
So good! Really works to get rid of the smell.
Wed Apr 01 2020
K........I
I LOVE this product! I used to use high power sprays and really hated spraying around my dogs. I was so happy to find this! I use it all over my house now. It is super effective and I am not putting my dogs at harm!