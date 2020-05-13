 Loading…

Cannabolish™ Odor Removing Candle

by Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Cannabolish's clean-burning soy-based candle removes odors using safe, natural ingredients - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances. Light a Cannabolish candle for added ambiance, bask in the gentle glow and enjoy an odor-free session, alone or with your circle. For best results light 10 minutes before consuming and leaving lit for 15 minutes afterwards. Neutralizes odor molecules, doesn't cover them up Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils Completely free of paraffin wax, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet Glass container is recyclable

About this brand

For chronic smoke odor issues, reach for Cannabolish, the plant-based cannabis odor remover made with natural ingredients. It's scientifically tailored to safely and effectively destroy smoke odor molecules. Cannabolish is made from natural plant oils and water (a blend we've perfected over 30 years), absorbing and removing odors without toxic ingredients. It's safe to use around animals and people, in large or small spaces, as often as you need it.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Wed May 13 2020
M........A
Love this candle. Really works and love how it burns while getting rid of the smells.
Wed Apr 01 2020
K........I
This candle is so soothing and burns so nicely while eliminating odor from smoke. It lasts a really long time and is easy to extinguish and reignite. I use mine every night!
Wed Apr 01 2020
s........n
Great smelling candle. Gets rid of smoke odors pretty quickly.