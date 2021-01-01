 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 6-Strain Cannador®

6-Strain Cannador®

by Cannador

Write a review
Cannador Storage Flower Storage 6-Strain Cannador®
Cannador Storage Flower Storage 6-Strain Cannador®

$279.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

In short, this is a mini-chest! Includes: 6 large 1oz glass cups with adjustable ventilated lids. 6 large airtight lids. 6 rewritable strain labels. 2 keys. VaporBeads humidity system.

About this brand

Cannador Logo
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review