8-Strain Cannador® (with drawer)

by Cannador

$299.00MSRP

About this product

The 8-Strain (with drawer) Cannador® is a much larger model with ample space to put your accoutrement and store everything in one location. It has six small 1/4oz jars and two large 1/2oz jars so you can fit 2.5 ounces total. In short, this is a mini-chest! It comes in walnut veneer and both the top and bottom portion lock.

About this brand

Cannador Logo
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.

