About this product

The 8-Strain (with drawer) Cannador® is a much larger model with ample space to put your accoutrement and store everything in one location. It has six small 1/4oz jars and two large 1/2oz jars so you can fit 2.5 ounces total. In short, this is a mini-chest! It comes in walnut veneer and both the top and bottom portion lock.