 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Chocolate Bakerstreet Peppermint 10mg 4-pack

Chocolate Bakerstreet Peppermint 10mg 4-pack

by Canopy Growth

Write a review
Canopy Growth Edibles Chocolates Chocolate Bakerstreet Peppermint 10mg 4-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Canopy Growth Logo
Canopy Growth advances the world’s perception of cannabis by focusing on research, product development and innovative production capabilities – all presented through brands people trust.