  5. STRAWBERRY COUGH CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG
Sativa

STRAWBERRY COUGH CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG

by CANVORY

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

STRAWBERRY COUGH CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpenes Our STRAWBERRY COUGH DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste. CANVORY STRAWBERRY COUGH has a fresh berry flavor. About CBD DAB WAX Our STRAWBERRY COUGH CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants. Use of the CBD wax: Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.

The aim of the CANVORY brand is to make the perception of hemp, trade and the consumption of hemp socially acceptable. The brand breaks with well-known clichés and positions the product at the center of society. The diverse CANVORY product range offers selected and exclusive hemp highlights. CANVORY attaches great importance to sustainability, fairness and coolness. The company CANVORY assumes social responsibility and supports regional producers, traders as well as young creatives and artists. We treat our partners and customers with respect and respond with pleasure at work. Legality is one of the most important principles of our company. A clean cooperation with authorities and offices is part of our self-image. The CANVORY brand participates in the political discourse and encourages society to engage in hemp through media co-operations and its own campaigns. CANVORY is a new way of dealing with hemp! CANVORY - natural freedom.

Strawberry Cough

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

