About this product
A blend of sativa dominant varieties (90% sativa) with flavours ranging from sweet and spicy to lemon, lime, and citrus. We take our buds and put them through a specialized milling process that results in a connoisseur-quality product at a value price. Great for daytime use.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Captain's Choice
Born on the Island and inspired by the legendary Captain George Vancouver, Captain’s Choice is a unique milled and blended product. Carefully crafted to give you the best possible taste for great value..