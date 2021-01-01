A wellness brand with deep roots, Care By Design represents a long-standing commitment to harnessing the full therapeutic benefits of cannabis. The first to innovate ratio blends of CBD and THC, Care By Design invented personalized cannabis care in 2014, introducing CBD to millions of Californians. Today, Care By Design offers the widest variety of ratio and form factors in the CBD market. Care By Design unlocks the power of nature’s genius through our cutting edge science. We pioneered CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief. Our tinctures, soft gels, vapes, edibles and topicals are made with cannabis oil safely extracted from sungrown, high CBD cannabis varieties. Our full spectrum CBD oil is rich in phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes, and all of our products are triple tested for consistent, precise dosing you can trust. In recent years, we've researched and innovated to offer cannabis wellness with unparalleled efficacy. Our newly formulated ratio line goes beyond CBD and THC, harnessing the full therapeutic potential of the cannabis plant. We have reformulated our tinctures and soft gels to be more potent and effective than ever before. We've increased our cannabinoid count by at least 25% per ratio and added the minor but mighty cannabinoids, CBDa and THCa. Backed by a team of expert cultivators, in-house scientists and caregivers, Care By Design exists to radically improve the lives of individuals and raise the baseline wellbeing of our communities. CDPH-10002270 CRFT Manufacturing, Inc.