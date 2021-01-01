Core Ceramic Cartridge
The Core Ceramic Cartridge is one of our most popular cartridges. It features 1.2mm aperture holes for compatibility with medium thickness oils. With a horizontal ceramic coil structure, oil is able to be distributed and absorbed evenly, allowing for maximum flavor production! The special ceramic core does not contain a cotton wrap, greatly reducing the potential for a "burnt" hit. This cartridge is available in 0.5mL and 1.0mL capacities and in Silver or Gold colors. Sold in boxes of 100 units.
Cartridge Supply Co.
