Sativa

Haze Seeds - 5 Pack

by CBD Mods

CBD Mods Cannabis Seeds Haze Seeds - 5 Pack

About this product

Indoor > Outdoor - Sativa Dominant 10 Week CyclE The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this sativa staple. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness. These seeds have been hand selected for quality and reliability Ready to ship today Fresh and foil packed Indoor for best results

About this brand

The Highest Quality Hemp Products Available On The UK Market - Seeds - Full Spectrum Winterised Vape Juice & Refills - 10ml/30ml/100ml - Traditional Tinctures -10ml/100ml - Natural Hemp Infused Coconut Oils - 10g - Hemp Tea

About this strain

Haze

Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Haze is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness

