 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. HempCoco Oil

HempCoco Oil

by CBD Mods

Write a review
CBD Mods Topicals Balms HempCoco Oil

$12.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This can be used like regular coconut oil, as an additive, in balms or aromatherapy crafts. Ingredients: Hemp infused coconut oil.... Thats it!!

About this brand

CBD Mods Logo
The Highest Quality Hemp Products Available On The UK Market - Seeds - Full Spectrum Winterised Vape Juice & Refills - 10ml/30ml/100ml - Traditional Tinctures -10ml/100ml - Natural Hemp Infused Coconut Oils - 10g - Hemp Tea

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review