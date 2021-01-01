 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Desktop vaporizers
  5. Dry Herb Volcano Vaporizer

Dry Herb Volcano Vaporizer

by Celestial Connect

Write a review
Celestial Connect Vaping Desktop Vaporizers Dry Herb Volcano Vaporizer

$275.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Nostalgia at its finest. The volcano vaporizer made from 304 stainless steel, temperature control accuracy 2.7F (1,5C), and 11"x11"x9.8 " dimension. This set includes 1 pc. Hot Air Generator 4 pcs. EASY Balloon with Mouthpiece 1 pc. EASY Balloon with Adapter 1 pc. Filling Chamber for Herbs 3 pcs. Filling Chamber Clip 1 pc. Filling Chamber Ring 1 pc. Normal Screen Set 1 pc. Liquid Pad 1 pc. Air Filter Set 1 pc. Herb Grinder 1 pc. Cleaning Brush 1 pc. Instructions for Use 1yr Warranty

About this brand

Celestial Connect Logo
Creating an astronomical nexus for every cannabis need

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review