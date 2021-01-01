Dry Herb Volcano Vaporizer
by Celestial ConnectWrite a review
$275.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Nostalgia at its finest. The volcano vaporizer made from 304 stainless steel, temperature control accuracy 2.7F (1,5C), and 11"x11"x9.8 " dimension. This set includes 1 pc. Hot Air Generator 4 pcs. EASY Balloon with Mouthpiece 1 pc. EASY Balloon with Adapter 1 pc. Filling Chamber for Herbs 3 pcs. Filling Chamber Clip 1 pc. Filling Chamber Ring 1 pc. Normal Screen Set 1 pc. Liquid Pad 1 pc. Air Filter Set 1 pc. Herb Grinder 1 pc. Cleaning Brush 1 pc. Instructions for Use 1yr Warranty
About this brand
Celestial Connect
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.