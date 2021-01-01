 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Black Battery

Black Battery

by CENTURION EXTRACTS

Write a review
CENTURION EXTRACTS Vaping Batteries & Power Black Battery
CENTURION EXTRACTS Vaping Batteries & Power Black Battery
CENTURION EXTRACTS Vaping Batteries & Power Black Battery
CENTURION EXTRACTS Vaping Batteries & Power Black Battery

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Our 510 thread battery is known for being one of the best on the market! The longevity is spectacular for battery life and overall lasting technology. The battery charges via micro USB on the side to avoid breaking, losing or damaging your cartridge during the process.

About this brand

CENTURION EXTRACTS Logo
From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review