  CHAMP ™ 250mg CBD Pain Relief Cooling Gel

CHAMP ™ 250mg CBD Pain Relief Cooling Gel

by CHAMP

CHAMP Topicals Balms CHAMP ™ 250mg CBD Pain Relief Cooling Gel

$79.00MSRP

About this product

CHAMP™ CBD cooling gel provides a natural alternative to both chronic pain relief and everyday pain management with a soothing and cooling sensation while the CBD absorbs into the skin. This pain relief cooling gel contains 250mg of CBD along with 78 electrolytes and minerals. CHAMP's electrolytic minerals have phenomenal application that enhance and improve the health and well-being of all living things: human, animals, and plants. Ingredients: Menthol, Camphor, Colloidal Gold, Phytocannibinoid, Tea Tree Oil, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Methylsulfonylmenthane, Aloe Vera Gel, Cabomer, Glycerin, Purified Water, Triethanolamine.

About this brand

CHAMP Logo
Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and a healthy mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day.

