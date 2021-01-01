 Loading…

CHAMP ™ CBD Softgels with Curcumin - 30 Count

by CHAMP

CHAMP Edibles Capsules CHAMP ™ CBD Softgels with Curcumin - 30 Count

$99.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Champ's soft gels restore balance and soothe discomfort with our specially formulated CBD Softgels with Curcumin. Designed to address chronic pain, each convenient pill combines our proprietary hemp oil with pain-fighting curcumin for greater comfort. Our soft gels with Curcumin are created with our patent pending water-soluble hemp oil. This product contains 25 mg of phytocannabinoids and 10 mg of curcumin per dose and is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. The patent-pending water-soluble formulation inside these soft gels is composed of a nanoemulsion-based delivery system with cannabinoid and curcumin emulsion droplets approximately 25 nanometers in size. The high surface area of cannabinoid and curcumin droplets maximizes in-vivo absorption and the resulting bioavailability is 3-5 times higher for CBD, and 100-times higher for curcumin than their natural oily form. The enhanced and consistent absorption (despite fed vs. fasting state) leads to predictable biological response. Active Ingredients: 25 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil & 10 mg Curcuminoids per Softgel Inactive Ingredients: Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil, Beta-Caryophyllene. Gelatin Shell: Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water and Artificial Coloring which includes Yellow 5, Yellow 6. Zero-THC Full Spectrum Profile Pharmaceutical Grade

About this brand

CHAMP Logo
Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and a healthy mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day.

