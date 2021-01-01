 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. CHAMP ™ CBD Softgels with Melatonin - 30 Count

CHAMP ™ CBD Softgels with Melatonin - 30 Count

by CHAMP

Write a review
CHAMP Edibles Capsules CHAMP ™ CBD Softgels with Melatonin - 30 Count

$99.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Support relaxation and healthy sleep with our CBD Softgels with Melatonin. Each convenient softgel combines our proprietary water soluble phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil with melatonin, helping you find predictable and restful sleep. The advanced water-soluble nanoemulsion softgels are designed to address specific conditions like insomnia and sleep disorders and is composed of water-soluble phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and melatonin in a microemulsion form. The nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol and melatonin make these botanical actives easy to absorb into the bloodstream. With 25 mg of CBD oil and 1 mg of Melatonin per softgel, this formula is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways help accomplish better quality of sleep. Active Ingredients: 25 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil & 1 mg Melatonin per Softgel Inactive Ingredients: Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil, Beta-Caryophyllene. Gelatin Shell: Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water and Artificial Coloring which includes Blue 1, Yellow 5, Blue 2, Red 40. Zero-THC Full Spectrum Profile Pharmaceutical Grade

About this brand

CHAMP Logo
Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and a healthy mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review