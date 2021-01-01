7" Labrador Grande Hand Pipe
$49.99MSRP
About this product
The Labrador Grande is 7” in length and has a bigger bowl for massive sessions. - made of 100% borosilicate glass
About this brand
Cheech & Chong Glass
Hey man, if you're looking for Officially Licensed Genuine Cheech & Chong™ Glass, you've come to the right spot! Our products are personally endorsed and the ONLY glass company licensed by Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin! This legendary comedy duo aims to improve your smoking experience once again with their first officially licensed and certified original Cheech & Chong™ Glass smoke products. Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong are extremely excited to launch their signature line of Cheech & Chong™ Glass hand pipes, water pipes and bubblers made from 100% quality borosilicate glass and far out colours and designs. You’ll want to add these collector pieces to your smoking portfolio, man! Smoke with the Originals, Smoke with Cheech & Chong™ Glass.
