Sea Salt & Caramel Milk Chocolate Squares
by Aurora Drift
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Milk choocolate’s fancy-glasses-wearing, sophisticated twin. Start with 1 square then wait to feel the effects. While you wait you could count tiles in your backsplash, knit cat mittens, get to inbox zero... 20mg total CBD. 1 bar with 2 portions per pack.
Be the first to review this product.