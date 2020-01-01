 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Milk Chocolate 160mg

Milk Chocolate 160mg

by Chowie Wowie

Write a review
Chowie Wowie Edibles Chocolates Milk Chocolate 160mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chowie Wowie Logo
Take a ray of sunshine. Add colour, joy, and a double-shot of pick-me-up and you’re halfway to Chowie Wowie. We think edibles should be fun, safe, tasty, and consistent. And most important of all, enjoyed with friends.