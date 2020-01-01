 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. THC Solid Milk Chocolate

THC Solid Milk Chocolate

by Chowie Wowie

Write a review
Chowie Wowie Edibles Chocolates THC Solid Milk Chocolate
Chowie Wowie Edibles Chocolates THC Solid Milk Chocolate
Chowie Wowie Edibles Chocolates THC Solid Milk Chocolate
Chowie Wowie Edibles Chocolates THC Solid Milk Chocolate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Smoooooooth like butttaaahhhh. Start with 1 square then wait to feel the effects. While you wait you could line dance, paint a still life of spaghetti, listen to an album at 1.5x speed...10mg total THC. 1 bar with 2 portions per pack.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chowie Wowie Logo
Take a ray of sunshine. Add colour, joy, and a double-shot of pick-me-up and you’re halfway to Chowie Wowie. We think edibles should be fun, safe, tasty, and consistent. And most important of all, enjoyed with friends.