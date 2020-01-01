 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Creamsicle

Creamsicle

by Citizen Stash

Write a review
Citizen Stash Cannabis Flower Creamsicle

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

About this brand

Citizen Stash Logo
There is something undeniably powerful about spending good times with others. Good music; good conversation; good vibes: Citizen Stash is about those moments when you’re chilling with the right kind of people. So, as proud citizens of Canadian cannabis, let’s all get together during this great era of cannabis awakening. Made by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC.