 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Strawberry Mac Gummies 10mg 2-Pack

Strawberry Mac Gummies 10mg 2-Pack

by Citizen Stash

Write a review
Citizen Stash Edibles Candy Strawberry Mac Gummies 10mg 2-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Bold notes of fresh strawberries are balanced with undertones of sweet blackberries and cherries. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan, and gluten free ingredients, these gummies are infused with a high-quality cannabinoid extract with no cannabis taste. From start to finish these gummies are manufactured entirely in British Columbia.

About this brand

Citizen Stash Logo
There is something undeniably powerful about spending good times with others. Good music; good conversation; good vibes: Citizen Stash is about those moments when you’re chilling with the right kind of people. So, as proud citizens of Canadian cannabis, let’s all get together during this great era of cannabis awakening. Made by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review