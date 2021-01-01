 Loading…

501 OG

by Coastal Sun Farm

About this product

Find 501 OG near you. Visit our store locator at coastalsunfarm.com/find-us

About this brand

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people. Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market. Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

About this strain

  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

501st OG, bred by Rare Dankness, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. The colorful flowers are tinged with a wide spectrum of green, blue, red, and purple hues that give off a deep piney kush aroma that mixes with the sweetness of grape flavors. The potent effects make 501st OG a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping.

