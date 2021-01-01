Kimbo Kush
About this product
This tasty variety is slightly fruity with calming effects, reaching total cannabinoids of around 28% and a terpene profile above 2%.
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
About this strain
Kimbo Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
