Hybrid

Kimbo Kush

by Coastal Sun Farm

Coastal Sun Farm Cannabis Flower Kimbo Kush
Coastal Sun Farm Cannabis Flower Kimbo Kush

About this product

This tasty variety is slightly fruity with calming effects, reaching total cannabinoids of around 28% and a terpene profile above 2%. Find Kimbo Kush near you. Visit our store locator at coastalsunfarm.com/find-us

About this brand

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people. Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market. Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

About this strain

Kimbo Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia

