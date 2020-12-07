 Loading…

Pie Gal

by Coastal Sun Farm

Pie Gal

About this product

This truly unique cultivar is a hidden gem within Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. Upon first opening the jar, you’ll notice a brilliant array of floral aromas, similar to a spring bouquet of freshly picked flowers. The smoke creates smooth flavors of sweet pine with hints of flaky crust. Pie Gal is an absolutely delicious sativa, and safe to consume during the day. It’s perfect for a tasty wake and bake or a delectable afternoon pick-me-up. The result is a wonderful energy buzz accompanied by a balanced mood. Cross: Jackpot x Purple Punch #2 Type: Sativa

About this brand

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people. Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market. Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

1 customer review

4.01

Mon Dec 07 2020
m........e
Today, I went to the dispensary and the bud tender had accidentally gave me this strain instead of what I picked out. Luckily, it cost the same. I looked up the effects and liked what I read. I had surgery the other day and the pain is real. I also suffer from stomach issues and mental health and the list goes on. I’m a wreck, ok? Lol. But, this strain is pretty bomb. Tastes good, smells alright, I’m focused, and honestly a little tingly. Smoke on 😚💨