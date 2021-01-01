About this product
Bomb Seeds set out to develop genetics that delivered high amounts of THC, and they definitely achieved it with their most infamous strain, THC Bomb. However, Coastal Sun's cut of this cultivar offers plenty of smooth flavors and a very enjoyable high to go along with the impressive potency. Flower enthusiasts will taste and smell a unique blend of lemon, diesel and woodgrain, and will be left with an improved outlook on the day along with some newfound creativity. Cross: Unknown Type: Hybrid
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
About this strain
THC Bomb
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.