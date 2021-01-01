 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. THC Bomb
Hybrid

THC Bomb

by Coastal Sun Farm

Write a review
Coastal Sun Farm Cannabis Flower THC Bomb

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Bomb Seeds set out to develop genetics that delivered high amounts of THC, and they definitely achieved it with their most infamous strain, THC Bomb. However, Coastal Sun's cut of this cultivar offers plenty of smooth flavors and a very enjoyable high to go along with the impressive potency. Flower enthusiasts will taste and smell a unique blend of lemon, diesel and woodgrain, and will be left with an improved outlook on the day along with some newfound creativity. Cross: Unknown Type: Hybrid

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm Logo
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people. Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market. Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

About this strain

THC Bomb

THC Bomb
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review