About this product
This delicious flower has the perfect amount of sweet mixed with just a bit of tart, and is perfect for your daily unwind. Find Tropical Punch near you. Visit our store locator at coastalsunfarm.com/find-us
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people. Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market. Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm
