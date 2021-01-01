 Loading…

Ghost Train Haze 15g

by Color Cannabis

$98.95MSRP

About this product

Not your typical sativa, Color’s Ghost Train Haze has thick, dense buds blanketed in crystal-capped trichomes. This cultivar gives off an earthy aroma with floral and citrus undertones. Known to be a strain with a rich terpene profile with very strong THC potency potential, Ghost Train Haze is a genetic blend of Neville's Wreck and Ghost OG. Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness. Our new nitrogen infused pouches lock-in freshness and are 80% less waste than conventional packaging!

About this brand

Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It’s time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.

