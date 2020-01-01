 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Ghost Train Haze 510 Cartridge

Ghost Train Haze 510 Cartridge

by Color Cannabis

Write a review
Color Cannabis Vaping Vape Pens Ghost Train Haze 510 Cartridge
Color Cannabis Vaping Vape Pens Ghost Train Haze 510 Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The same high quality Ghost Train Haze you've come to expect from Color Cannabis is now available in a 510 vape cartridge! Ghost Train Haze has a robust earthy aroma with floral and citrus undertones and very strong THC potential. Color's Ghost Train Haze distillate is made with super critical CO2 extraction, packaged in the industry standard 510 thread cartridges. contain no added propylene glycol or vitamin E acetate. These cartridges are made with a ceramic core and can be used with any 510 compatible battery. Unlike disposable vape pens, batteries for 510 cartridges can be recharged, significantly reducing waste from one-time use batteries.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Color Cannabis Logo
Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It’s time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.