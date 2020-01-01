 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ghost Train Haze Ready-to-Roll

Ghost Train Haze Ready-to-Roll

by Color Cannabis

Write a review
Color Cannabis Cannabis Flower Ghost Train Haze Ready-to-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ghost Train Haze from Color Cannabis is a sativa-dominant strain bred from Ghost OG and Neviles Wreck. The dense flowers are a lighter green with orange/golden complimentary tones and contain a terpene mix of beta-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, terpinolene, limonene and myrcene. Ghost Train Haze has notes of floral, citrus and hints of spice. It has very strong THC potency potential and is grown in a southern Ontario hybrid greenhouse. At Color, our state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes allow us to ensure the purity of each plant. Our flowers and tops are dried naturally to preserve the integrity of our plants for the best taste and flavour possible. We trim our flowers by hand. It’s more work for us, but better cannabis for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Color Cannabis Logo
Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It’s time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.