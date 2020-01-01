About this product

Ghost Train Haze from Color Cannabis is a sativa-dominant strain bred from Ghost OG and Neviles Wreck. The dense flowers are a lighter green with orange/golden complimentary tones and contain a terpene mix of beta-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, terpinolene, limonene and myrcene. Ghost Train Haze has notes of floral, citrus and hints of spice. It has very strong THC potency potential and is grown in a southern Ontario hybrid greenhouse. At Color, our state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes allow us to ensure the purity of each plant. Our flowers and tops are dried naturally to preserve the integrity of our plants for the best taste and flavour possible. We trim our flowers by hand. It’s more work for us, but better cannabis for you.