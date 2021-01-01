 Loading…

Pedro's Sweet Sativa Live Resin Cartridge

by Color Cannabis

About this product

We freeze fresh batches of our signature cultivar to make a terpene-packed live resin. Pedro’s Sweet Sativa Live Resin retains the plant profile right at harvest, unlike traditional concentrates. Just like its namesake, this live resin is a little sweet and a little spicy. Color takes fresh - never dried - Pedro’s Sweet Sativa buds and freezes them for maximum terpene retention. The resulting extract keeps terpenes like beta-caryophyllene and pinene to create an aromatic and flavourful cannabis experience. Pedro’s Sweet Sativa Live Resin cartridges are packaged in industry standard 510 thread cartridges and contain no added diluents, 100% cannabis. Our cartridges are made with a ceramic core and can be used with any 510 compatible battery. Unlike disposable vape pens, batteries for 510 cartridges can be recharged, significantly reducing waste from one-time use batteries.

About this brand

Color Cannabis
Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It's time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.

