  5. Pedro's Sweet Sativa 15g

Pedro's Sweet Sativa 15g

by Color Cannabis

Color Cannabis Cannabis Flower Pedro's Sweet Sativa 15g

$98.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a proudly Canadian sativa-dominant hybrid with fluffy, trichome covered buds. Rich in terpenes like beta-caryophyllene and pinene, Pedro’s Sweet Sativa smells sweet with undertones of spice. Unique to Color, this culitvar is a genetic cross of Dominican sativa, White Russian and an unknown Indica with very strong THC potency potential. Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness. Our new nitrogen infused pouches lock-in freshness and are 80% less waste than conventional packaging!

Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It’s time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.

