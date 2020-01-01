 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pedro's Sweet Sativa 510 Cartridge

Pedro's Sweet Sativa 510 Cartridge

by Color Cannabis

Write a review
Color Cannabis Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pedro's Sweet Sativa 510 Cartridge
Color Cannabis Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pedro's Sweet Sativa 510 Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The sweet smelling cannabis with spicy undertones that you've come to expect from Pedro's Sweet Sativa by Color is now available in 510 vape cartridges! Each cartridge has very strong THC potency potential. Pedro's Sweet Sativa distillate by Color is made with super critical CO2 extraction, packaged in industry standard 510 thread cartridges and contain no added propylene glycol or vitamin E acetate. These cartridges are made with a ceramic core and can be used with any 510 compatible battery. Unlike disposable vape pens, batteries for 510 cartridges can be recharged, significantly reducing waste from one-time use batteries.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Color Cannabis Logo
Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It’s time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.