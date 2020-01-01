 Loading…

Pedro's Sweet Sativa Ready-to-Roll

by Color Cannabis

Pedro's Sweet Sativa Ready-to-Roll

About this product

Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a Canadian-bred cross of a Dominican Sativa with White Russian and an unknown Indica. The result is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that produces large, airy flowers with a unique terpene profile with notes of berry, citrus and sweet aromas. Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is of high THC content. This product is grown locally in Strathroy, Ontario just West of the city of London. Grown in state of the art hybridized, greenhouses, this milled flower is finished to exact standards.

About this brand

Color was founded by a group of individuals who saw cannabis as a way of being more attuned to the world and people around us. We believe that everyone explores cannabis for different reasons, with each unique strain they discover leading to another perspective to discover. It’s time to see the world differently, it's time to live life in Color.