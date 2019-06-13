 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Summer Shishkaberry

by Color Cannabis

About this product

Grown in the summer months, Summer Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. Shiskaberry’s profile contains terpenes that are commonly associated with a fruit and berry aroma in various plants. The flowers can have shades of purple.

About this brand

Color Cannabis was created by WeedMD to inspire people to see the world around them in a new light. By opening ourselves up to the everyday beauty around us, our lives become enriched with new possibilities. That’s what we call living a life in Color. As WeedMD’s recreational cannabis brand, we employ the exact standards and techniques set by our master cultivators to create the same high-quality cannabis. In other words, Color Cannabis has the same WeedMD strains you know and love in a new, beautiful container. Follow us @callitcolor on Instagram