Combie G1 Stainless Steel Grinder
by Combie Engineering®Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
A number of new technologies guarantee maximum grinding space , durability, smoothness, ease of use and uncompromising quality.
About this brand
Combie Engineering®
Combie is redefining the functionality, precision, and quality in its field. We designed a whole philosophy behind our patented products, that answers the needs of the consumer on a daily basis.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.