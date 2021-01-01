Combie Ks Aluminum Grinder (multiple designs are available)
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The King Size Classic has now been modified! The same functionality, the same craft, the same Combie king size. Now enhanced with an aluminum grinder. Include all natural King-Size rolling paper with toxin-free cardboard filters, a useful cleaning tool, and a large interior compartment to safely store and mix your weed.
About this brand
Combie Engineering®
