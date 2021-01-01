Combie Organic Rolling Papers (Pack of 22 booklets)
by Combie Engineering®Write a review
$31.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
our exclusive king-sized, organic, unbleached and unrefined rolling papers and filter tips, Unlike other rolling papers the glue we use is 1OO% natural Arabic gum, ensuring a solid all natural bond that won’t come loose, with no chemicals. Our custom-made watermark, with its hexagonal pattern, directly affects and helps maintain an even, smooth, and slow burn.
About this brand
Combie Engineering®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.