DRIED FLOWER Revive™ by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, sativa hybrid strain with frosty green and purple buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower sizes. CLASSIFICATION: Sativa Hybrid MAIN TERPENES: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene TASTE / AROMA: Its sweet, minty, earthy aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene
