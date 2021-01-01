Crab Emblem Tank
by Crabcakes & CannabisWrite a review
$22.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
These unisex tanks come in an ash grey color that is sure to keep you cool and ready for festival season! Made from a super-soft tri-blend material and featuring a relaxed fit,
About this brand
Crabcakes & Cannabis
We don’t sell Crabcakes. Or Cannabis. We cook up apparel and accessories that celebrate the Free State- Baked, then broiled to perfection. We paid homage to a classic Wedding Crashers line with our lifestyle and apparel brand based out of Annapolis, Maryland. We’re proud Marylanders and are thrilled that thousands of patients have access to affordable, life-changing medicine in our great state. We wear our pride on our sleeves and hope you might want to, too!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.